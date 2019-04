TWO holes at Trump International in Doonbeg have been adversely affected overnight by Storm Hannah.

Sand from Doughmore Beach has covered holes one and 18 from tee to green. Work is ongoing today (Saturday) on the holes. The course is closed today as a result.

Trump Doonbeg is currently seeking the go ahead from Clare County Council to proceed with coastal protection works.

The resort was hit by significant flooding in 2014, which closed several holes for a number of months.

Peter O’Connell