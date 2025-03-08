Trio of Clare schools playing host to visiting international artworks

THREE Clare schools have been putting creativity in the picture in recent weeks while they have been hosting art which has been loaned to them by the prestigious Glucksman Gallery.

Colaiste Muire, Doora NS and St Anne’s School has been the home for three artworks as part of celebrations for Creative February, a national initiative celebrating creativity in the classroom as part of the Creative Schools programme.

Colaiste Muire are hosting Stephen Doyles’ artwork ‘The Blue Landscape’. The artist explores issues of LGBT+ identity and community, and the piece references the experience of existing as an outsider. Grand Parade in Cork takes up the majority of this composition.

Commenting on the work, teacher and Creative Schools Co-ordinator at Colaiste Muire, Finola Howard said, “We were fascinated by the infliction and spectrum of colours established within this piece. Students investigated the artistry of colour, composition and styling techniques and through this piece students explored the values of belonging to any community and the importance of inclusivity”.

