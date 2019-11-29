Tributes paid to “one of nature’s gentlemen”

TRIBUTES have been paid to Mike McKee following his death earlier today.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said, “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mike McKee who passed away earlier today at University Hospital Limerick following a short illness.

“I send, in particular, my deepest sympathy to Mike’s wife Eileen, his son David and his daughter Janette, as well as two grandchildren.

“Mike was a true Irish Republican and a great champion of the people of Shannon, which was reflected in his continued election to Shannon Town Council and Clare County Council over many years.

“He represented the people with great pride for over three decades and anyone who ever met Mike knew of his sincerity and decency.

“I know that this is a very sad time for party members in Clare and the wider Mid-West region and I extend to them my solidarity at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe also paid tribute to Mr McKee. “Today is a very sad day for Shannon and, moreover, the entire County of Clare as we learn of the passing of Councillor Mike McKee.

“Mike was truly one of nature’s gentlemen. I highly valued him as a colleague and friend. Our political views didn’t always converge but in spite of that there was never a cross word between us. Mike was warm, welcoming, honest, engaging and hard working. As Mayor of Clare I know that these thoughts and sentiments are deeply held by all Councillors and officials of Clare County Council.

“The coming days and weeks will be extremely tough on Mike’s wife, Eileen, and his children. I will attend his Mike’s funeral to formally express my sympathies to them but for now they are topmost in my thoughts and prayer.

“Rest in peace Mike.”