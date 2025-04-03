Tributes paid to Mick O’Dwyer

TRIBUTES are being paid to legendary footballer and manager Mick O’Dwyer, who has died at the age of 88.

As well as leading numerous teams that played Clare, he also managed the Banner in 2013, his last time managing an intercounty side.

GAA President Jarlath Burns, said: “The passing of the great Mick O’Dwyer marks the loss of not just a Kerry legend but one of the true giants and icons of Gaelic games.

“He was, quite simply, the man with the Midas touch.

“The spell he weaved with that magnificent Kerry team of the 70s and 80s was a magic that was as intoxicating for us in South Armagh as it was in his own beloved South Kerry. The sideline battle of wits that he waged with Kevin Heffernan and Eugene McGee not only defined a generation for GAA fans, but they elevated Gaelic football to a whole new height and popularity.

“Before all of that, he had been an incredible footballer in his own right, playing senior inter-county football for 18 years, winning four All-Irelands and eight national league medals and was Footballer of the Year in 1969.

“His switch from playing in1974 to being an All-Ireland winning manager in 1975 is one of the greatest comeback stories in GAA history, going on to win the Sam Maguire eight times in a golden 11-year period.

“Charismatic, clever and a shrewd judge of character, the provincial success he would enjoy coaching Kildare and Laois and the silverware he landed with Wicklow underscored his genius at getting the best out of players.

“His passion for cars was only outpaced by the grá for Gaelic football that constantly stirred in him and had him coaching local underage teams in Waterville up to the age of 79.

“There will only ever be one Micko, and while his passing is an enormous loss to his close family and great many friends, amongst the wider GAA family his memory will forever be celebrated and cherished, and we will be forever thankful that he was one of our own.

“Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dó.”