Tributes paid to Bishop Willie Walsh

BISHOP Fintan Monahan said there “is profound sadness in the diocese of Killaloe with the news of the death of Bishop Emeritus Willie Walsh who passed away late yesterday,”

He said he had been a huge influence on many people. ” He was dearly loved by the many whose lives he touched in his extraordinary pastoral ministry.

“A native of Roscrea in Co Tipperary he spent his entire priesthood ministering in Ennis, Co Clare, in Saint Flannan’s College, in the Cathedral Parish, as Bishop of the Diocese of Killaloe and in retirement in recent years.

“His Episcopal motto was Cinéaltas Chríost – The Gentleness of Christ – and his ministry radiated that in his care for the poor, pastoral support to survivors of abuse, to anyone who was in trouble, and anyone struggling in life.

“He was passionate about hurling and was central to the success of many teams in Saint Flannan’s College, Éire Óg club in Ennis and Co Clare.

“He will be sadly missed by his family who meant so much to him, by his wide circle of friends and clergy and laity in the diocese of Killaloe.”

Clare TD Cathal Crowe also paid tribute. “A native of Tipperary, Bishop Walsh had certainly made Clare his home; studying and teaching in St Flannans College, before living across from the school in later life. A fervent GAA fan, Bishop Walsh was an almost assured sight at intercounty, club and school games down through the years.

“Bishop Walsh was known to all he met as a wonderfully warm and gentle man, who always had a kind word or a thorough analysis of the latest sporting action to share with those who stopped to chat to him.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

MEP Michael McNamara also said he had a major impact. “A progressive and inclusive force, he will be greatly missed by the many he positively impacted in Clare, the Killaloe Diocese and beyond throughout his life. His Pilgrimage of Reconciliation in 1999 came at a turning point for Church-State relations in Ireland. His passion for hurling, both in Clare and his native Tipperary, never dimmed; he was in great form when I last had the honour to meet him at the All Ireland Hurling medal presentation just a month ago. May he rest in peace.”