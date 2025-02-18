Trail impasse doing ‘long-term damage’ to tourism in Clare

The reopening of the Cliffs of Moher Walking Trail should be a “key priority” of the newly formed government, according to the chairperson of the North Clare Communities Group (NCCG).

Tom Barrett, who is also a former board member of the European Investment Bank, says he will be raising this issue with all Clare’s Oireachtas members and North Clare’s four county councillors this week.

The North Clare Communities Group is a representative body for a number of local groups in the North Clare area, collectively representing thousands of individuals.

Mr Barrett claims that reputational damage is being done to the critical tourism sector in North Clare as a result of issues surrounding the walking trail.

“Given that the success or otherwise of the Cliffs of Moher Centre and the Cliff Walk, they are both of national importance as part of the Wild Atlantic Way, as well as of regional and local importance, it is reasonable to expect the newly re-elected government, as well as the newly re-elected councillors to address this issue as one of their key priorities,” he said.

“The damage being done to the reputation of tourism in North Clare by the failure to resolve fundamental public safety issues is considerable and will, if not resolved rapidly, undermine the future development of tourism in North Clare.

“There is a joint community, tourism, farming, as-well-as public safety interest in demonstrating that we can work together as a community to meet the safety standards as-well-as agreeing on a long-term plan for the development of a cliff walk that will benefit all tourism interests in Clare, including farmers.”

The walking trail is seen as a key area in which ‘slow tourism’ can be promoted in the North Clare area.

The trail encourages tourists to stay and enjoy the area, instead of traveling on a bus to the Cliffs and offering little benefit or the area.

Mr Barrett says he will be reaching out to senior Clare politicians this week to express concerns over the “lack of progress” in resolving safety issues on the trail as well as the “lack of clarity” about the long term direction of the walking route.

“My next step will be to inform the four local councillors and the five Oireachtas members for Clare of NCCG’s concerns, in line with those expressed at the NCCG Steering Group in Ennistymon on January 28, and subsequently as set out in the extensive coverage in the Clare Champion on January 30, at the lack of progress on meeting safety requirements necessary to the re-opening of the trail and the negative economic impact on the entire tourist service industry of North Clare,” he said.

Mr Barrett also said he would highlight the “the lack of clarity on the future long-term development of the Cliff walk and the need for a fair and reasonable deal for all economic interests, including the farmers, across the town and villages throughout North Clare who are seriously impacted by this unnecessary delay”.