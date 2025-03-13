Tough day at the office for title holders

On a day when most Clare people were left speechless, manager Brian Lohan wasn’t pulling any punches in a frank post-match reaction to his side’s sobering 15 point reverse to Cork.

It wasn’t the prospect of relegation or a fourth defeat in five matches that concerned him, it was the manner of the reverse that hit hardest.

“Very disappointed in the performance, very disappointed in the result and the nature of the result as well,” he said.

“I have to give credit to Cork but that’s maybe a bit too easy to say. When you concede as many goals as that, it’s just very tough on all concerned.

“Look conceding those goals was obviously massive and maybe not fronting up to the attitude that Cork came with as well, that’s disappointing too.”