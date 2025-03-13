Clare Champion Print Subscription
5.8 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeSportsTough day at the office for title holders

Tough day at the office for title holders

Clare manager Brian Lohan. Photography by Eugene McCafferty Clare 1-17 Wexford 1-23
Eoin Brennan
By Eoin Brennan
Clare Champion Print Subscription

On a day when most Clare people were left speechless, manager Brian Lohan wasn’t pulling any punches in a frank post-match reaction to his side’s sobering 15 point reverse to Cork.

It wasn’t the prospect of relegation or a fourth defeat in five matches that concerned him, it was the manner of the reverse that hit hardest.

“Very disappointed in the performance, very disappointed in the result and the nature of the result as well,” he said.

“I have to give credit to Cork but that’s maybe a bit too easy to say. When you concede as many goals as that, it’s just very tough on all concerned.

“Look conceding those goals was obviously massive and maybe not fronting up to the attitude that Cork came with as well, that’s disappointing too.”

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!