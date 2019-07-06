Tipperary Overcome Clare In All Ireland Camogie Championship

Goals proved crucial as Tipperary overcame Clare in the All Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

A green flag in either half for the Premier saw them leave O’Garney Park with a 2-12 to 1-7 win.

Tipperary were marginally in front at the break after an opening half that saw both sides enjoy periods of dominance.

For the visitors to Sixmilebridge, their purple patch came in the first five minutes as they raced 1-3 to 0-1 clear thanks in part to a brilliant goal from Eilibhis McDonnell.

Clare slowly settled into the game and got their reward when Fiona Lafferty was upended in the square. Local woman Chloe Morey stepped up to the mark, and made no mistake with the finish to cut her sides deficit back to two.

Former captain Orlaith Duggan came thundering into the game with two well-taken scores before the break to ensure there was just the minimum between them heading to the dressing rooms.

Tipperary stormed out of the blocks in the second period and rattled off 0-5 unanswered to lead 1-10 to 1-4 with 15 minutes left to play. Cait Devane accounted for 0-4 of that from placed balls.

Chloe Morey stopped the rot with two more frees to narrow the gap back to four with 55 minutes on the clock, but the killer blow came when a flowing Tipperary move ended with McDonnell finishing her second goal net over the despairing reach of the Clare defence with just minutes left to play.

Morey and Grace O’Brien swapped points late on but the result was never in doubt as Clare fell to a second loss from their opening three games.

Clare: Sara Loughnane; Michelle Caulfield, Clare Hehir, Ciara Doyle; Laura McMahon (c), Alannah Ryan, Teresa O’Keeffe; Amy Barrett, Roisin Begley; Orlaith Duggan, Andrea O’Keeffe, Niamh Corry; Fiona Lafferty, Eimear Kelly, Chloe Morey.

Scorers: Chloe Morey (1-4, 4f 1 penalty), Orlaith Duggan (0-2), Fiona Lafferty (0-1).

Ref: Liz Dempsey