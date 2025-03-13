Time to un-Laois long-awaited away display

It would be easy to get bogged down by connotations but just to simplify matters, with two defeats each so far, this is effectively a winner-takes-all showdown to see who will remain in the Division 3 race for the final round the following Sunday.

Off the back of a disappointing defeat to Sligo last weekend, the fact that Clare still, have promotion in their own hands should be the incentive to throw everything at their hosts on Saturday evening.

There’s also a major point to prove in terms of securing a first away win of the season as while Peter Keane’s side have excelled in Ennis with successive wins over Leitrim, Fermanagh and the only side to beat Kildare, it’s somewhat baffling as to how they’ve faltered so badly on the road to Antrim and Sligo.

With Cooraclare native Killian Roche in goal, Laois have had equally mixed form thus far with their harrowing twelve point reverse to Kildare three weeks ago, with chief marksman successfully curbed by Kildare’s miserly defence.