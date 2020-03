The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland:

One case, a female, in the West of the country is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

A second case, a female, in the south of Ireland, a healthcare worker is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

A third case, a female, is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

There are now 24 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.