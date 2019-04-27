Council respond to 70 overnight incidents

APPROXIMATELY 4,000 homes in Clare were without power overnight due to the impact of Storm Hannah, which peaked between 8pm and 11pm on Friday night.

ESB Networks expect that power will be fully resstored by 2pm on Saturday. Kilrush Cooraclare, Ennistymon, Lahinch, Tulla, Lissycasey, Clarecastle and Kilmaley were among the areas to experience power outages.

Coastal communities in Carrigaholt and Doonbeg reported very high winds but no significant damage.

Clare County Council road crews were out overnight clearing fallen trees and debris county-wide. They responded to 70 incidents.

Several fights to and from Shannon were cancelled or diverted to Dublin. Gusts of 122km were recorded at the airport overnight.