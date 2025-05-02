Third time charm for Banner Braves

Three Munster Finals in a row – the last time it happened for the Clare senior footballers it culminated in a famous triumph and a first ever provincial success as the county finally took its place among the football elite, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

If at first, you don’t succeed you try and try again could have been minted with the Clare footballers in mind the last time they reached three Munster senior football finals back-to-back.

All because, when it happened for the only time in Clare football history the county eventually did succeed and won a Munster title at the third time and third year of asking – a triumph that still stands as one of the greatest in the county’s history.

It was either side of Easter Rising when there was revolution in the air – on the football field as well as fields of battle, with the Banner County’s rising coinciding with the county being in the eyes of the world politically.

It was 1917. Eamon de Valera was elected for Sinn Féin in East Clare, after which the Clare team’s fortunes was hitched to the Republican wagon as Dev attended the All-Ireland final later in Croke Park with his party colleague Harry Boland and teamed marched out onto the field under the Sinn Féin flag.

But first there was the Munster Final win – a three-year journey that began and ended in Tipperary Town and took in seven games before it was a case of Seventh Heaven and a stirring success.

That first Munster final was against Kerry in 1915, with the end game of 4-3 to 0-1 in favour of the All-Ireland champions telling the story of the game.

“Though it was anticipated that the Kingdom would be the victors, it was thought that Clare would put up a better fight,” noted the Kerry Sentinel.

“The great lack of combination on the part of Clare told sadly their disadvantage and this became more pronounced as the game proceeded,” the Sentinel added.

It would be two years before Clare had the right Munster final combination, but before that there was another final defeat they had to endure – this time to Cork in Clonmel the following year when dame fortune deserted the Banner County as their grandstand finish just came up short.

Clare held Cork scoreless in the second half while scoring 1-3 themselves, they let a glorious chance opportunity of a historic first Munster title slip through their grasp. This final was a rough and tumble affair played out in dreadful weather conditions that was full of “scrimmages” and players being “grassed” as temperatures rose in the second half.

“A heavy downpour set in during the match and it goes without saying that matters were decidedly unpleasant for players and spectators alike. The ball had become so greasy that it became nigh impossible to hold it,” reported The Clare Journal.

Cork led by 2-2 to 0-1 at half-time, but on the turnover Clare gradually chipped away at the Rebels’ lead, with the Journal reporting that “the excitement reached a high pitch” and “Clare seemed to be getting the better of the bargain”.

And with minutes left on the clock and only two points between the sides, Clare’s big chance came when they were awarded a penalty. It was missed and although they raised another white flag, there was a point between them in the end with Cork winning by 2-2 to 1-4.

However, this disappointment was forgotten about the following year when Clare turned to Tipperary Town and exacted revenge with a comprehensive 5-1 to 0-1 win over the Rebels – a stunning 18-point success.

“The readiness in which they got possession of the ball, the remarkably accurate work of the scoring men, and the impenetrable defence they set up stood out,” reported The Saturday Record.

The groundwork was laid in the first half as goals from John Carmody, Patrick Hennessy and Noel McNamara helped them into a 3-1 to 0-1 lead.

“The Clare defence was unbeatable,” wrote The Saturday Record. “The opposition set up by Jim Foran, James Fitzgerald, Padraig Haugh and Pana O’Brien was of the most telling character.

“The spectators witnessed a magnificent exhibition of clever fielding and equally good combined effort on the part of Clare, who seemed to have got the full measure of their opponents.”

And there was no let-up in the second half as Clare chased down their historic first provincial crown, with St Joseph’s Miltown forward Ned Roche emerging as the hero of the half hour as he bagged two goals to emerge as Clare’s top-scorer.

“The Banner County men again put their opponents to the test,” reported The Saturday Record. “Moving with perfect cohesion and soundest judgement, Clare were practically out on their own,” it continued.

It was an understatement. Five years after being unlucky losers to Kerry in a Munster final in Ennis Showgrounds, when some dodgy calls by the referee, Willie Mackessy, saw them go down by 0-3 to 0-1 to the greatest team of the age, Clare had finally scaled football’s heights.

They went on to beat Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, before going down to the great Wexford team in the final by 0-9 to 0-5. Clare’s trainer for that All-Ireland final was Kerry great Dick Fitzgerald, after whom Fitzgerald Stadium in named.

Maybe Dick Fitzgerald will do Clare a turn on their return to Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday.

Clare: Michael Connole (Kilfenora), James Foran (Kilkee) Tom Falvey (Kilkee), Joe Marrinan (Kilkee), Pana O’Brien (Cooraclare), Jack Fitzgerald (St Joseph’s Miltown), Martin McMahon (Kilrush Shamrocks), Paddy O’Donoghue (Ballyvaughan), Paddy Haugh (Bealaha), Joe Carmody (Kilrush Shamrocks), Noel McNamara (Kilrush Shamrocks), Eddie Carroll (St Joseph’s Miltown), Michael ‘Puggy’ Malone (St Joseph’s Miltown), Ned Roche (St Joseph’s Miltown), John Joe ‘Tugger’ Downes (Bealaha). Subs P.J. Killeen (St Joseph’s Miltown), Patrick Hennessy (St Joseph’s Miltown), Tull Considine (Ennis Dalcassians).