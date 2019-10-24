Third arrest in Clare as part of drugs and firearms investigation

A third arrest has been made as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in Clare.

A female in her 20s is being detained at Ennis Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. Two males in their 30s arrested on Tuesday remain in custody.

As part of an on-going operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs and the possession of firearms in Clare, Gardaí arrested two men in their 30s, on Tuesday of this week.

Detective and uniform Gardaí from the Clare division carried out searches at a number of properties in the Ennis area.

Both men are currently detained at Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

This operation relates to recent drugs and firearms incidents in Clare and is also related to the seizure of a sub-machine gun, ammunition and approximately €125,000 of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb that were seized on August 24.