The view is good from Loop Head as lighthouse looks forward to 2025

The Loop Head Lighthouse held an official re-opening for the 2025 tourist season last Sunday, to coincide with the St Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

The team at the tourist attraction on the Loop Head peninsula certainly celebrated in style with a special afternoon of live music and entertainment.

The day also says the unveiling of their brand new Crow’s Nest exhibition in collaboration with the Kilrush based Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG).

The performers entertaining on the afternoon included musicians Bernie Keane & Friends, Ceol Sionna community choir, and singer-songwriter Alan Daniel Tobin showcasing the culture and creativity of West Clare to dignitaries and visitors alike.

