The stage is set for life after life

IN OCTOBER of 1974, a bomb exploded in the Horse and Groom Pub in Guildford, Surrey which killed five people.

Police arrested four individuals, subsequently known as the Guildford Four, one of whom was Paddy Armstrong.

In October 1975, they were convicted of the bombing and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Almost fifteen years later, all four were released when their convictions were quashed.

Years later he told his story in a well-received memoir Life after Life, which was described by The Guardian as “an extraordinary, terrifying, gripping story”.

It has also been brought to the stage in a one man show entitled Paddy: The Life and Times of Paddy Armstrong, which is being performed by Don Wycherley, and will be in glór on the night of April 12.

