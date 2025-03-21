Ten happy years spent in a Clarecastle shed

THIS year marks 10 years of Clarecastle Men’s Shed bringing men from all walks of life together in friendship, while also sharing their skills for the good of the local community.

Formed in 2015 the Clarecastle Shed is one of about 400 others in Ireland registered with the Irish Men’s Shed Association (IMSA), whose aim is “to work towards a future where all men have the opportunity to improve and maintain their health and well-being by participating in a community Men’s Shed”.

Liam Barry, secretary of Clarecastle Men’s Shed explains, “Our Shed in Clarecastle is a friendly and welcoming meeting place where men come together and undertake a variety of mutually agreed projects and activities with the key objective of enhancing or maintaining the well-being of the participating men, both mental and physical.”