Take off for Flannan’s students

A team of teen scientists from St Flannan’s College who designed a unique space settlement have won first prize in a prestigious design competition founded by NASA and administered by the US’s National Space Society.

The team of five fifth year physics students has been awarded first place in the senior section of this year’s Gerard K O’Neill / NASA Ames Space Settlement Design Contest which attracted around 26,000 entrants from schools around the world.

The winning project is a collaboration between Flannan’s College and St Dominic’s College in Cabra, County Dublin.

