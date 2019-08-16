Swimming restrictions lifted at Lahinch beach

Clare County Council, on the advice of the Health Service Executive (HSE), has today (Friday) lifted restrictions relating to public bathing at Lahinch beach.

Bathing advisory notices were erected on Lahinch beach earlier this week due to an increase in the levels of bacteria found in a routine bathing water sample. The excessive rainfall of recent weeks and resultant runoff from land surrounding Lahinch Bay had led to the detection of a greater concentration of bacteria levels. The HSE subsequently advised Clare County Council, as the local authority responsible for the county’s bathing water locations, to erect notices advising beach users of the potential increase in bacteria levels in the water. Restrictions have today been lifted after further water testing indicated a reduction in bacteria levels. Lifeguards are on duty while the Blue Flag is once again flying at the beach.