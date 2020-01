The man who passed away on Sunday, having been pulled from the water in Lahinch, was the father of Shay Moloney who drowned in a quarry close to Ennis on May 31, 2018.

Fran Harding died in hospital having been taken from the water by an Irish Coastguard helicopter. He had got into difficulty while swimming. A range of rescue services attended.

Mr Harding was subsequently treated at University Hospital Limerick, where he passed away.