Superior experience should ensure holders wear the favourite’s Tage

Hermitage may have started the season in surprisingly stuttering fashion but they’re determined to finish it like a train as the Ennis side look to retain their title in Sunday’s CDSL Womens Cup Final.

Despite being historic league and cup double champions twelve months ago, the transition from being the hunters to the hunted didn’t initially sit well for the ‘Tage according to player/manager Sarah Coote.

“Winning the double last year was just amazing from start to finish. I think in the first year when the Soccer Sisters came in with ‘Tage, we initially struggled to gel together as you had older players with experience and younger players wondering why they were being told what to do.

“However I think the whole squad really clicked last year and connected. We all worked hard together and were thrilled to have completed the double but every other team in the league also improved massively for the news season whereas we just couldn’t get going.

“In hindsight, I think we were a bit over-confident heading into the league but quickly had to step up as every team has improved while Moher Celtic have really hit the ground running. There was an injection of youth throughout the league which has…

