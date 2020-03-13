Home » News » Sunday Mass on local radio
.
Sunday Mass on local radio
March 13, 2020
Mass can be heard or viewed on line during the coming weekend, on Clare FM at 9am on Sunday morning and on Scariff Bay FM (88.3 FM) at 11am. Scariff Bay FM is available in East Clare parishes.
All the masses at the usual times from Ennis, Kilrush, Shannon and Quin churches can be seen on their webcams and these can be accessed through the parish websites.
