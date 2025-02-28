Students stand in honour of Willie

THE community of St Flannan ‘s College said a heartfelt goodbye to Bishop Willie Walsh on Sunday as they stood together to honour a man who dedicated much of his life to the school.

Staff, residents, close friends and members of the Harty Cup and camogie teams at the school gathered on Clonroadmore to pay their respects as Bishop Willie’s remains were brought from his home to Ennis Cathedral where he lay in repose before Monday’s funeral mass.

The school has paid tribute to Bishop Willie saying, “His loss is deeply felt across the diocese, where he was dearly loved for his kindness, wisdom, and dedication to ministry. He spent his entire priesthood serving in Ennis, including many years at St Flannan’s College, in the Cathedral Parish, and later as Bishop of Killaloe. Even in retirement, he remained active in the community.

“Bishop Walsh was a teacher of Mathematics, Physics, and Religion at St Flannan’s College for over 25 years. He was a dedicated educator, known for his patience and encouragement, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students. Alongside teaching, he played a key role in the sporting life of the school, managing Harty Cup teams and mentoring young hurlers.