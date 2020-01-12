Storm Brendan Brings Orange Weather Warnings

MET Éireann has issued orange weather warnings for strong winds and risk of coastal flooding for most of the country due to storm Brendan.

The orange weather warning is in place for Clare, and most of the country, from 8am to 3pm Monday, January 13.

Southerly winds are expected to reach mean speeds of 50 to 70 km/h with gusts of 100 to 120 km/h, and even higher in exposed areas.

Met Éireann has said there is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads tomorrow (Monday 13 January), and has urged motorists to beware of objects being blown onto the road and to expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds and therefore reduce their speed.

For advice on severe weather driving tips, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.