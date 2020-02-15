Status Orange Wind Warning For Clare Sunday

MET ÉIREANN have issued a status orange wind warning for Clare tomorrow Sunday, as well as for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warning comes into effect at 10am Sunday morning and remains in place until 10pm Sunday night.

Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h are expected, with strongest on exposed hills and coasts.

There will also be a risk of coastal flooding.

Storm Dennis is currently undergoing cyclogenesis (strengthening to a cyclone) to the south of Iceland, and is one of the biggest storms ever seen in the North Atlantic.

It will skirt past Ireland to the north but will bring with it heavy rain and high winds.