Stage two for Killoo works

LOCAL efforts to conserve and restore the historic Killoo Church and Graveyard continue to move forward with preparations now being made for Phase Two of planned improvement works.

The ancient settlement of Cill Lua is reputed to have been founded by St Lua a grandson of the fifth King of Thomond and the standing ruin is thought to be the oldest church in the Diocese of Killaloe.

The Killoo Church Restoration Committee, who last year embarked on Phase One of their conservation work on the site, tackling ivy, the restoration of the Stamer tomb and repairing boundary walls, have applied to Clare County Council for planning permission for the next stage in their plans.

The committee, which began in 2022 amid concerns about the condition of the historic site, are hoping to get the green light for their latest plans which if granted will result in a proper walled roadway entrance.