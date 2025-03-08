St Flannan’s art display showing ‘The Way Back’

10 C
Freya Poritt Wessman loves visual storytelling, working with still images to depict several different stories for the viewer.

A graduate in Animation and Motion Design from the Limerick School of Art and Design, Freya and her mother, Joanna Poritt, were two of the 66 emerging and professional artists who displayed their work at a recent art exhibition at St Flannan’s Cathedral in Killaloe.

The exhibition featured photography, mixed media works, and paintings created by artists of various nationalities, including those who took up art during the Covid-19 pandemic and graduates from the Limerick School of Art and Design.

Trish Taylor Thompson, one of the organisers, highlighted the work of the artists, which also included a husband-and-wife duo, Robert Fairfield and Siobhán Cahill, who shared their talents to celebrate 800 years of St Flannan’s Cathedral.

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

