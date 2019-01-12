St Flannan’s are crowned Munster champions

St Flannan’s 1-5

St Mary’s Nenagh 1-3

AOIBHÍN Ryan was the star of the show for Flannan’s as they saw off the stern challenge of St Mary’s to secure the Munster B Colleges title in Clarecastle this afternoon.

The full forward got 1-4 of Flannan’s 1-5 and her goal in the 32nd minute sent her school on the path to victory.

Nenagh fought to the bitter end, and made life difficult for the Clare side when Emily Morrissey got a goal with 20 minutes to play which narrowed the comfortable gap Flannan’s had to just two points.

It was an extremely physical game with both sides granting nor asking for any quarter, and the referee had plenty to do throughout the contest.

As the game moved into the last few minutes, Flannan’s led by a single point and Nenagh were laying siege to their ’21, but a cool head from corner forward Aoibhín Donnelly saw her slot a point in the 56th minute to increase the gap to two, at which it stayed.

Nenagh fought doggedly for possession but Flannan’s backs, Michelle Mescall and Aoife Corey in particular, were excellent and consistently cleared their lines to ensure Flannan’s would be making the short journey back from Clarecastle with the silverware.

Clarecastle: Sarah McNamara; Aoife Stankard, Hannah Mai Neylon, Leona Grace; Aoife Corey, Michelle Mescall, Ciara O Dell; Alana McInerney, Hazel O’Connor; Elizabeth Russell, Amy Russell, Grace Russell; Aisling Hannan, Aoibhín Ryan (1-4, 4f), Aoibhin Donnelly (0-1).

Subs brought on: Emer Hanrahan.

Nenagh: Niamh Sheridan; Grace O’Dwyer, Fiona Kirwan, Aoibhin Delaney; Katie Grace, Katie Murphy, Megan Grace; Caroline Browne, Sarah Madden; Emer Tuohy, Rebecca Forde, Mary Flaherty; Jill-Anne Quirke, Emily Morrissey, Rachel O’Connor.

Subs brought on: Hannah Slattery.

Eoghan Moloney