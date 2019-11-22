St Breckan’s Hoping To Keep The Good Times Going

2019 has already been a year to remember for St Breckan’s.

The Clare intermediate title was annexed at the first time of asking and there is a Munster club final on the horizon too. It’s been a similar success story at underage level, as they reached the Minor B final before narrowly losing out to Cooraclare while this Sunday will see them compete for U-21A honours.

Club stalwart Neil Hawes will be patrolling the line in Cusack Park and he’s hoping they can capitalise on the momentum gathered in recent times.

“It has been a great few weeks for the club and we are really looking forward to another big game on Sunday. You have to take every game on its own merits and we will be hoping to put in another big performance and see where that will take us. I know people say that it is going on late in the year but it is still a really good championship. It is an age group that is very important for player development as they go forward towards college’s football and getting onto intercounty squads. It is a great competition and we are delighted to be where we are at the minute but we know there is a big challenge to come on Sunday. Most clubs are the same in having a nice blend of lads who are on the age and then the few minors coming through too. We have a nice mix at the moment but most other clubs will have that too£ he said.

It is a busy end of year period for the younger contingent in the club, with seven of the team that started last weekend’s Munster championship win over Moycarkey-Borris lining out once more on Sunday. Hawes is confident that development can continue.

He said: “A lot of work has gone in and we are lucky that there is a lot of talent coming through the club at the moment. They are a really committed and hardworking bunch and they want to learn. They are interested and they are good to train so when you are winning, players will draw confidence from that too. Sunday’s game has to be taken as a totally blank canvas and we have to be ready to put in a massive performance if we want to get the win. Kilmihil-Shannon Gaels will no doubt be looking at it the same way and I really think it has the makings of a brilliant contest. Both teams play really good attacking football and like most finals do, it will come down to whoever gets most things right on the day. I saw their semi-final and I was really impressed with them. They have some quality players throughout their team and they have plenty pace too and play good attacking football. I am really looking forward to it because I think it is going to be a great game. Conditions should be good and Cusack Park is always in great nick so that will lend itself to a good game too. We are expecting a tough challenge and we have to be ready for it”.

A late rally saw St Breckan’s over the line in their last four showdown with Eire Óg, and while Hawes was pleased with that win, he knows more will be needed if they are to claim the title.

“That was a real dogfight with the conditions on the day and our lads really stood up when they were facing the elements in the second half and delivered the performance. It was a game that could easily have gone to extra-time because it was in the balance right up to the end and we just managed to get the few late scores to hold on in the end. We can take confidence from that but we also have to try and park it some bit too and go out Sunday to put our best foot forward again. That is all you can ask of the players is to perform and then see where it will take us. It is great to have it on in Cusack Park because I think that is where big finals should be. We have some great venues across the county but I think Cusack Park is where everyone really wants to play. It will add to the whole occasion for players and spectators and it encourages players for the future. If you are trying to develop young players and keep them interested, then having games like that in Cusack Park is a major bonus. That being said, no matter where it is on, you still have to just concentrate on going out and doing your stuff” he concluded.