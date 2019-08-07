St Breckan’s Edge Dramatic Clare U16 Division Three Football Final

A dramatic injury-time free from Thomas O’Dwyer saw St Breckan’s crowned Clare U16 Division Three champions as they overcame Naomh Eoin-O’Curry’s-Kilkee by 1-9 to 2-5.

The North Clare men made the perfect start to the game as they raced 1-2 to 0-0 clear after the opening ten minutes.

Their first attack almost produced a goal as Lorcan Doolin stormed clear but saw his dipping effort come cannoning back off the crossbar. He tried his luck again soon after and this time split the posts.

Quick thinking from Thomas O’Dwyer saw him pick out Cian Burke in space on the left wing and his curling effort dropped into the top corner of the net. O’Dwyer sent over an impressive from the left soon after and St Breckan’s looked in control.

The West Clare side started to grow into the game and it was Brian Lynch who got them off the mark with a solid effort after good patient build-up. He followed this with three well-struck frees in quick succession, and at the break it was St Breckan’s in front by 1-2 to 0-4.

The first attack of the second period did produce a goal but this time it came to the men from the peninsula. Fionn Doherty was the man that scored it, as he ran on to a brilliant through ball before side-footing home first time to the bottom corner. Another free followed from Lynch and they were 1-5 to 1-2 clear.

St Breckan’s hit back strongly with three unanswered scores to level the game once more as the final quarter loomed. Two of those came from brilliant frees by Thomas O’Dwyer while Doolin got his second of the evening as he capitalised on a loose clearance.

The parity was short-lived though as another green flag came the way of the West Clare side. After the initial effort had tested the woodwork, Eoin Daly was the man who reacted quickest as he slotted home from close range to restore their three-point lead.

The North Clare men did not lie down and the aptly named Doolin sent over three excellent scores to level the sides once more and set up a thrilling finish.

A stalemate looked like being on the cards, but O’Dwyer held his nerve to slot over a late free to give St Breckan’s victory.