Speed limits are ‘anti-car’ and ‘anti-rural’ Clare

Clare MEP Michael McNamara (Ind) has hit out at new speed limits which will come into effect on many local roads across the county this Friday, February 7.

The East Clare politician says the speed limit reduction has not been properly considered and that the figures were “plucked out of the air”.

“While it’s clear that lowering the speed limit will make it safer, banning cars altogether would make it safer still, and it’s clear these figures were plucked out of the air without any evidential basis by a junior minister looking to be seen to be doing something,” he said.

