Solid Display By East Clare Pairing In Coronation Foursomes

Clare duo Rachel Whelan and Marie Donnellan put in a solid display at the Coronation Foursomes at St Andrew’s this week.

The Banner women finished in 9th position overall in a tournament that attracted players from all over Great Britain and Ireland.

A score of 33 points was their final tally after taking on the famous Eden course with the winners finishing on 42 points.

It marks the latest step in their progression having only taken up the sport in 2017 through the “Get into Golf” programme hosted by East Clare Golf Club before joining as full members the following year.

They won the qualifying competition on their home course before going on to win the Area Final where the first prize was an all expenses paid trip to the famous Scottish venue. They were competing against 15 other qualifying pairs from Northern Ireland, Scotland , England and Wales.

The R&A Coronation Foursomes is the largest domestic golf participation event for women and girls in Great Britain and Ireland, with over 25,000 golfers from 1,100 clubs taking part in 2019.