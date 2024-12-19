Single vote shy of Parish rule change

If the recent General Election didn’t already reiterate it, Wednesday’s Clare GAA Annual Convention definitely hit home that every vote counts following an agonising minimum defeat to St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield’s proposed regrading bye law change.

The extensive motion (see below) that looked to introduce a new adult championship grading system of each club naming 19 players per level and dispense with the current structure of applying for five annual regrades per adult championship grade initially appeared to be resoundingly carried by a 46 to 31 vote.

However, upon immediate questioning by Clonbony delegate Seanie Malone on the need for a two-thirds majority (60% in the case of GAA rules), it eventually manifested itself that the motion was remarkably just shy a single vote as the winning percentage was remarkably 59.74%.

Being the last business of the night, any calls for a recount couldn’t he adhered to as some delegates had already left the…

