Significant changes needed to landmark Ennis development

“SIGNIFICANT” changes are needed to designs for a proposed housing development on the outskirts of Ennis the developers behind the scheme have been told.

Two local construction companies, Custy Construction Ltd & John Talty Construction Ltd, have come together in a joint bid to develop 55 dwellings in Ballymaley and Ballycorey.

Last December they lodged an application for planning permission to Clare County Council for the development described as a “high-quality residential environment”.

However, the planning authority has raised “serious concern” over the design and layout of the proposal and have sought further information on the plans.