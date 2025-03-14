Significant changes needed to landmark Ennis development

Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsSignificant changes needed to landmark Ennis development

By Jessica Quinn
“SIGNIFICANT” changes are needed to designs for a proposed housing development on the outskirts of Ennis the developers behind the scheme have been told.

Two local construction companies, Custy Construction Ltd & John Talty Construction Ltd, have come together in a joint bid to develop 55 dwellings in Ballymaley and Ballycorey.

Last December they lodged an application for planning permission to Clare County Council for the development described as a “high-quality residential environment”.

However, the planning authority has raised “serious concern” over the design and layout of the proposal and have sought further information on the plans.

