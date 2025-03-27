Shocks, Big wins, local derbies and red cards in Division 3 football

Division 3 football round 2 round up.

Blink and one misses the action in this season’s Division three football league. After just two rounds there have been a number of heavy defeats plus draws, close wins and shock defeats for teams expecting to pick up perceived easy wins. One can surmise that clubs are missing players early season but this will matter little at the end of May when the final tallies for promotion and relegation are decided.

Over the past weekend Ennistymon travelled to Coolmeen and came away with the easiest of wins. Paudie Considine will be thanking the FRC for the new rules as the long kicking Ennistymon man scored four two pointers to go with six single point contributions over the hour. Joe Dowling and Joe Concannon chipped in with the Ennistymon goals to seal the win as Ben Cleary, Dylan O’ Halloran hit back with Coolmeen goals and Aidan Corry added four points. Whilst the headline derby of the weekend was over in cross where for the first time perhaps in the history of the West Clare there were traffic jams the more eventful derby was the always interesting Burren battle between a rejuvenated Kilfenora and Michael Cusacks shorn of a number of key players at the moment.

Cratloe and Kilfenora drew in round 1 so the omens were not good for the reigning Junior A champions. At half time Kilfenora led (1-6) to (0-4) and in a hard-hitting affair Kilfenora ended the game with 13 players but still came away with a (1-10) to (1-9) success over their nearest rivals. Domhnall McMahon ended up as the game’s top scorer with (1-5) as Joey Droney added two points for Michael Cusacks.

Saturday afternoon in Cratloe witnessed the home side following a (0-14) to (1-10) reversal against Cooraclare still waiting for their first win of the season. Once more Cratloe were missing key player but this does not take away from the merited win by Cooraclare in which Sam Browne and Simon Culligan shared 10 points in the success. Cratloe scorers included Cian O’ Gorman, Tommy Rooney, Rian McNamara (goal) as the sides were deadlocked on (0-9) at half time.

The final game played on Sunday evening and it was a lucky 13-point win for the Banner over a young Kilmurry Ibrickane side as one should expect an Intermediate side to have enough to edge a Junior A side. Thomas Meenaghan led the scoring honours for the home side with (1-4) as Damien Lynch scored all bar one of the Kilmurry Ibrickane tally of five scores over the hour. After two rounds of the league Ennistymon and Cooraclare top the table on four points so their meeting may decide a promotion spot. Kilfenora lie third with Banner and Kilmurry Ibrickane in 4th and 5th spot. Cratloe are on one point in 6th place whilst dragging up the rear with no league points are Michael Cusacks and Coolmeen.

Ennistymon 2-22 Coolmeen 2-6

Coolmeen Scorers; Aidan Corry (0-4) Ben Cleary, Dylan O’ Halloran (1-0 each), Dylan Power, Tommy Flynn (0-1 each)

Coolmeen: Barry Vaughan, Dylan O’ Halloran, John Carrig, Adam Wallace, David Hehir, Thomas Coffey, Gary Meaney, Rian Meaney, Eoin O’ Connor, Dylan Power, Thomas Flynn, James Brooks, Aidan Corry, Ben Cleary, Alan Cunningham. Subs Ronan Murphy for Cunningham, Michael Kennedy for Hehir, David Hehir for Brooks,

Ennistymon scorers: Paudie Considine (0-14), Joe Concannon, Joe Dowling (1-1 each) Mark Kelleher, Rory Murphy (0-2 each), Niall Canavan, Christy Organ (0-1 each).

Ennistymon: Jack Gallagher, Mark Kelleher, Nathan O’ Sullivan, Niall Hogan, John Murphy, Gerry Coote, Christopher Organ, Mikie Rouine, Ryan Barry, Daniel Brady, Jack Dowling, Rory Murphy, Paudie Considine, Niall Canavan. Subs: Michael Davenport for Murphy, Joe for Cavanan, Conor Gallagher for J Gallagher.

Referee: Pat Healy (Kilmaley)

Kilfenora 1-10 Michael Cusacks 1-9

Kilfenora scorers: Micheal Duffy (0-5), Patrick Collins (1-0), Cian O’ Conchuir (0-2), Eoin O’ Leary (0-2), Paddy Nagle (0-1).

Kilfenora: Declan Brennan, Niall Hegarty, Paul Carkill, David Nagle, Robert Nagle, Cronan Howley, Paddy Nagle, Cathal O’ Halloran, Cian O’ Conchuir, Eoin O’ Leary, Dara Nagle, Peter Collins, Gearoid Howley, Patrick Collins, Micheal Duffy. Subs: Paudie Ireland for R Nagle.

Michael Cusack scorers: Domhnall McMahon (1-6), Joey Droney (0-2), Noel Hynes (0-1)

Michael Cusacks: Shane Lee, Darragh Cassidy, John Fawle, Padraig Fahy, Conor McGann, Pat Taaffe, Joe Clancy, Jack McGann, Noel Hynes Taidgh Geoghegan, Domhnall McMahon, Oisin McNamara, Kevin Fawle, Joey Droney, Tomas Fahy. Subs; Cathal Droney for Hynes,

Referee: Robert Harte (St Joseph’s)

Cooraclare 0-14 Cratloe 1-10

Cratloe scorers: Rian McNamara (1-0), Conal O’ Hanlon (0-3), Tommy Rooney (0-3), Cian O’ Gorman (0-2), Keelan O’ Donoghue, Enda Boyce (0-1 each)

Cratloe: Padraig Chaplin, Denis Mundy, Kevin Hartnett, Aidan Crowe, Enda Boyce, Michael Brennan, Rian McNamara, Tommy Rooney, Conal O’ Hanlon, Jack McInerney, Keelan O’ Donoghue, Sean Ryan, Cian O’ Gorman, Rian Considine, Alex Brady. Subs; Mike Flanagan for Chaplin, Danny Dunne for O’ Donoghue.

Cooraclare: Harry O’Gorman, Ciaran Chambers, Gearoid Lillis, Fergal Donnellan, Aaron Townsend, Sean O’Dea, Gary Donnellan, Gabriel Fennell, Sean Molloy, Simon Culligan, Jack Carey, Sean Browne, Rory Lillis, James Burke, Shane Lillis. Subs: Robert Ryan for Sean Molloy, Cathal O’Gorman for Shane Lillis, Colin McNamara for Rory Lillis, Gary Cunningham for James Burke

Cooraclare scorers: Simon Culligan, Sam Browne (0-5 each), Sean O’ Dea (0-2), Shane Lillis, Gary Donnellan (0-1 each).

Referee: Barry Keating (Lissycasey)

Banner 2-12 Kilmurry Ibrickane 0-5

Banner scorers: Thomas Meenaghan (1-4), Cian O Connor (1-1), Thomas O’ Halloran (0-3), Conor O’ Toole, Brian McDonald, Jonny Martin, Caleb Walshe (0-1 each).

Banner: Mark Cleary, Fionn White, Niall Walshe, Cian Rynne, Fuwhad Akinwale, Justin McGrath, Mufana Flynn, Eoin Walshe, Brian McDonald, Oisin McMahon, Martin McGrath, Jonny Martin, Cian O’ Connor, Thomas Meenaghan, Conor O’ Toole. Subs: Thomas O’ Halloran for O’ Connor, Eoin Fitzpatrick for E Walshe, Ben O’ Halloran for McMahon, Caleb Walshe for Martin, Keelin Bane for O’ Toole.

Kilmurry Ibrickane scorers; Damien Lynch (0-4), Aaron Considine (0-1).

Kilmurry Ibrickane: Peter O’ Dwyer, Aidan Montgomery, Shay Gleeson, Matthew Campbell, Colin Considine, Maurice Donnellan, David O’ Donoghue, Thomas Sexton, Seamus Murrihy, Colin O’ Neill, Jason Cushen, Oisin Sexton, Kevin Tubridy, Aaron Considine, Damien Lynch.

Referee: Paul Howard (Ruan)