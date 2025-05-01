Shock following new council purchase for Cliffs 2040 plan

Clare County Council has made a significant purchase of land in Lisdoonvarna as part of the Cliffs of Moher 2040 Strategy, which has yet to be adopted.

The Clare Champion understands that the local authority has purchased a plot of land on the outskirts of Lisdoonvarna which may be used for remote parking or a park and ride for the Cliffs of Moher in the future.

While the exact details of the purchase are not yet clear, it is understood that the local authority paid a high, six-figure sum for the land.

This revelation comes just ten days after it emerged that Clare County Council had spent some €8 million to purchase two farms close to the Cliffs of Moher Experience in 2023.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE