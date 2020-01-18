‘Shock and Disbelief’ at Sixmilebridge Shooting

THE shooting of two men last outside a pub in Sixmilebridge last night has brought “a sense of shock and disbelief’ to the village, according to TD Joe Carey.

Two men, aged 21 and 66, were treated on site for apparent gunshot wounds, before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Their injuries are not thought be life threatening.

Gardaí have made no arrests and are appealing for information.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination to take place and an incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station.

Deputy Carey has said the local community are outraged that something like this could happen in their village. He said he has been in contact with local councillors and they will aid the case in any way possible. He also joined the garda call for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666.