Shannon soaring as Ryanair announces major expansion

RYANAIR launched its summer 2025 schedule from Shannon on Wednesday, with the low fares airline set to see 17% growth in traffic compared to the 2024 season.

The airline’s chief marketing officer Dara Brady said the growth is significant and there could be more to come.

“Ryanair is by far the biggest carrier of passengers and provides most connectivity across all of the regional airports,” he said yesterday.

