Car Tourismo Banner
3 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsShannon soaring as Ryanair announces major expansion

Shannon soaring as Ryanair announces major expansion

Isabel Harrison, Aviation Development Shannon Airport, Mary Considine, CEO The Shannon Airport Group and Dara Brady, Chief Marketing Officer Ryanair with Cabin Crew members Valentina Orru, Italy, Shane Grace, Kilkenny, Andrea Lizzi, Italy and Olivia Figgis, Listowel Co Kerry. Photograph by Arthur Ellis
Owen Ryan
By Owen Ryan
Car Tourismo Banner

RYANAIR launched its summer 2025 schedule from Shannon on Wednesday, with the low fares airline set to see 17% growth in traffic compared to the 2024 season.

The airline’s chief marketing officer Dara Brady said the growth is significant and there could be more to come.

“Ryanair is by far the biggest carrier of passengers and provides most connectivity across all of the regional airports,” he said yesterday.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4142 | oryan@clarechampion.ie

Owen Ryan has been a journalist with the Clare Champion since 2007, having previously worked with a number of other publications in Limerick, Cork and Galway. His first book will be published in December 2024.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!