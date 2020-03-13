Shannon Leisure Centre closing

SHANNON Leisure Centre has announced it is closing temporarily, from this evening.

In a statement it said, “Due to the increased risk of Covid 19 and importance placed on protective measures required to combat its spread we will be closing the Centre from close of business 9pm this evening.

“It is anticipated the the Centre will reopen for business on Monday 30th March but considering the ever changing landscape of the Coronavirus Pandemic this will be kept under review.

“It is felt that this is the best course of action at this time and in the best interests of our staff and members.”