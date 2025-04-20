Shannon Heritage sites fall short of expectations

THE takeover of the former Shannon Heritage sites, including Bunratty Castle and Folk Park, by Clare County Council hasn’t brought in the revenue expected for the local authority so far.

At this week’s meeting of Clare County Council, the members were presented with the Council’s Annual Financial Statement for 2024 including information about the sites.

It said that the income expected from tourism last year had not arrived.

“Out turn from our Tourism sites has not been as favourable as that adopted in budget 2024 or as forecast into 2025,” it stated.

“While Clare tourism sites in the west of the county have performed broadly in line with expectations, the Shannon Heritage sites have not performed as expected, returning significant losses compared to that forecast.

“This result is the subject of an internal review to identify the background to this and to realign business plans and spending to return the sites to at least a balanced position.”

It stated that Council expenditure increased by almost €40 million in 2024 when compared to 2023.

“The Council incurred total expenditure of €311.6 (excluding transfers) during 2024,” ut stated.

“This comprises of revenue expenditure on operating activities of €186.3m and capital project expenditure of €125.3m. This compares to €272.1m expenditure in 2023 which represents a 14% uplift mainly explained by Housing Capital infrastructure delivery €10m up on 2023 and Small and Medium Enterprise supports of €11.2m paid out in the Increased Cost Of Business Grant and the Power up Grant.

“This level of expenditure indicates the ongoing extent of the day-to-day operations, delivery of central government initiatives and local infrastructure development being undertaken by this Council across the County in 2024.”

It claimed that there had been an increase in funding received through property tax.

“Local Property Tax (LPT) Allocation for 2024 was received in line with the increased 2024 budget allocation of €11.4m. This is the first year reporting a 100% LPT allocation to this Council and the increase in budget levels across all divisions has been very positive in delivering services.”

There was also a good level of payment of commercial rates.

“Commercial rates income is this council’s main income source within the Income and Expenditure account for the delivery of services with €45.6m billed and €43.5m collected in 2024, an increase of €2million on the previous year. The support of businesses through the pandemic with Restart, SBAS (Small Business Assistance Scheme) and more recently ICOB (Increased Costs of Business) and PUG (Power Up Grant)has had a positive impact on the receipt of commercial rates. Over the past number of years, this Council is collecting more than the net billing in occupied properties, reducing outstanding rates year on year to a level now below that of 2013. This positive result in billing and collection has returned a positive variance to budget of €2.8m. Some of this positive variance was recognised in balancing Budget 2025.”

It stated that it now looks unlikely that the Council will get certain funds for water services from central Government that it had expected to receive.

“Water and Wastewater Services are broadly in line with adopted budget. What is emerging is the high likelihood that this and other local authorities will not be fully compensated for the Central Management Charges aligned to Uisce Eireann service areas. In 2022 correspondence issued from the Minister assured Local Authorities that they will not be left with unfunded costs in this area. However, indications are that for 2024, the department will remit these costs at 2022 levels only, leaving this Council to bear circa €190k.”

The council’s interim Chief Executive Dr Carmel Kirby concluded that the financial performance in 2024 had been quite positive.

“The 2024 financial performance has been achieved in line with budgets with increased expenditure funded and also some capital project funding provided, maintaining a strong financial position and a positive balance on the Revenue and Capital accounts. I wish to acknowledge the assistance and support of the Elected Members of Clare County Council during the year, the Director of Finance, the Management Team and their staff of Clare County Council in continuing to deliver services and manage and monitor their budgets to achieve this outcome.”