Shannon flights grounded, but no serious injuries

AN issue with an Omni Air International aircraft on Shannon’s runway has resulted in the suspension of all flights at Shannon this morning.

On approach to Shannon the aircraft can be seen from the roadway, with a number of emergency vehicles around it.

In a statement Omni Air International said, “We are investigating reports of an incident involving Omni Air International flight 531 at Shannon Airport, Ireland. The Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft rejected takeoff and was safely evacuated. Initial reports indicate no serious injuries to passengers or crew.

“Our primary concern at this time is for their safety. We are participating in the investigation of this incident and will release further information as it becomes available.”

It is understood that there was a fire on the aircraft, which became apparent as it moved towards take off.

Outbound flights to Tenerife and London have been impacted by the suspension of flights this morning, while three inbound transatlantic services are due by 10.15am.

Some passengers have been told that the runway is likely to reopen at around 10am, while only one flight has been cancelled so far.

Owen Ryan