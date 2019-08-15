Shannon Airport reopens

SHANNON Airport has now reopened following a fire on an Omni Boeing 767-300 aircraft this morning, which resulted in its runway being blocked for a number of hours.

In a statement this afternoon, Shannon Group said, “Shannon Group has confirmed that thanks to the swift response of the Shannon Airport emergency services team, the airport reopened at 11.15am after the successful removal of a plane from the runway following an incident earlier this morning. As there has been flight disruption, intending passengers have been asked to contact their airlines. Updates are available on the airport social media channels. We would like to extend our thanks to the IAA (Shannon Tower Business Unit) and our airline partners for their support in the management of the incident.”