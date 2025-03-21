Shannon accommodating Heathrow diversions

Commenting on the flight diversions due to the temporary closure of London Heathrow a spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said: “We are closely monitoring the situation at Heathrow Airport and are providing support by accommodating diverted flights as needed and our team is on-site to assist with the additional passengers.”

The airport is advising passengers that all London Heathrow flights to and from Shannon Airport today have been cancelled. Intending passengers are advised to contact their airline. Aside from this, Shannon Airport is operating its normal flight schedule today.

“So far, Shannon Airport has facilitated six diverted flights originally scheduled to land at Heathrow, including flights from Toronto, Atlanta, Bridgetown Barbados, Boston, Orlando and Newark. The first of these flights landed safely at 04:26am this morning,” said the spokesperson