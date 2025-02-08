Shane’s bucket list to a good life

AN undergraduate in psychology at the time, Clonlara’s Shane O’Brien once wrote out a bucket list; more than 20 things he wanted to do in his life.

He was more thoughtful than most young men, and had some understanding of the value of long term goals.

Some of those he identified were reflective of his age – go partying in Vegas was there – but many of them were positive goals such as playing and winning an All Ireland with Clare, which he did at under 21 level.

A lot of them involved travel and one was conquering a deep-seated fear of water, which was linked to the death by drowning of a childhood friend.

By the time Shane was 30, he had done everything on his list and he has now turned the experiences into a book entitled from Bucket List to Best Self, which is going to be on sale on Amazon in the coming days.

“I suppose it’s just an accumulation of my life experience. When I was about 19 I had the idea for a bucket list,” he said.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE