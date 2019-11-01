Walkers enjoying the quietness of the bogs during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shades of Autumn Stroll
November 1, 2019
A selection of refreshments provided in the local school for the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Volunteer Bernie Cahill taking registrations in the local school ahead of the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Queally outlines the course for walkers before heading off on the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Sean and Pauline Dunleavy of Kilrush, before heading off on the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Sean Dunleavy, Helen Crowley, Pauline Dunleavy, Caroline Bradley, Bernie Cahill and Jodie Cahill leading out the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walkers head off on the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
A bullock watches the walkers go by during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Kilmihil’s Sean and Pat O Gorman taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walkers head inland through the bogs towards the windmills on the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Patrick Brien taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walksrs stop to watch the Monmore windmills spinning during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Queally and Michael Mc Mahon offer black pudding and brown bread to hungry walkers during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Queally offers black pudding and brown bread to Pat Whelan on his trusty bike while taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Marion Shannon and Elaine Aherne stop for a break while taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Queally encouraging the walkers to take time out for reflection during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walkers take time out for reflection during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walkers are reflected in a bog road puddle during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Walkers pass by windmills on the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Mary Roche, her grandsons Hugo and Finn Watshan, and daughter Miriam taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Peadar Mc Mahon chatting on nhis doorstep to sisters Caroline Bradley and Pauline Dunleavy when they stopped to avail of refreshments at his home while taking part in the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
Jane Mc Mahon offering weary walkers a selection of refreshments at her home during the Shades Of Autumn 10k walk in aid of the RNLI on bank Holiday Monday at Shragh. Photograph by John Kelly.
