FOLLOWING a meeting in Shannon this evening, Sinn Féin have opted for Donna McGettigan to fill the vacancy on Clare County Council left by the death of Councillor Mike McKee.

It is understood she was the only candidate put forward by party members. She was nominated by the late Councillor McKee’s wife, Eileen. She still has to be approved by the party’s Ard Comhairle, but this is a formality.

The party are expected to announce a candidate for the general election tomorrow.