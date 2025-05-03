Series of SPREAG events to take place in North Clare

SPREAG is a new series of community gatherings at Common Knowledge celebrating the climate action already happening across Clare — from biodiversity restoration to community food projects, peatland and woodland care, and heritage skills that connect us with land and place.

Over the past year, Common Knowledge has worked with 12 local communities and welcomed over 3,000 people to its biodiversity, climate, and heritage-focused events.

The first SPREAG event will take place on Thursday, May 8, and will begin with a walk of the land at Common Knowledge, followed by a conversation with Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Dr Áine Bird of Burrenbeo, hosted by Aoife Hammond of Common Knowledge.

