Series of SPREAG events to take place in North Clare

Series of SPREAG events to take place in North Clare

Andrew Hamilton
By Andrew Hamilton
SPREAG is a new series of community gatherings at Common Knowledge celebrating the climate action already happening across Clare — from biodiversity restoration to community food projects, peatland and woodland care, and heritage skills that connect us with land and place.

Over the past year, Common Knowledge has worked with 12 local communities and welcomed over 3,000 people to its biodiversity, climate, and heritage-focused events.

The first SPREAG event will take place on Thursday, May 8, and will begin with a walk of the land at Common Knowledge, followed by a conversation with Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin and Dr Áine Bird of Burrenbeo, hosted by Aoife Hammond of Common Knowledge.

Andrew Hamilton
Deputy Editor | 065 686 4148 | andrewhamiltonwork@gmail.com

Andrew Hamilton is a journalist, investigative reporter and podcaster who has been working in the media in Ireland for the past 20 years. His areas of special interest include the environment, mental health and politics.

