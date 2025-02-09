Senator Martin Conway issues statement following arrest and resignation from Fine Gael party

Clare Senator, Martin Conway (FG), has this morning issued a statement following his arrest in Dublin on January 22, 2025.

This statement comes after reports of the Ennistymon politician being arrested when found drunk and “on all fours” on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

“In the early hours of Tuesday, January 22, I was arrested by An Garda Síochána on O’Connell Street, Dublin 1 for being in an intoxicated state due to consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol. I was detained at Store Street Garda Station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later,” said Senator Conway in a statement.

“This was not disclosed to the party.

“I would like to apologise unreservedly for this to my family, colleagues, supporters and my nominating body, Vision Ireland. I let myself down. I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Síochána for having to deal with this matter.

“I have resigned from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

“I understand that a disciplinary process will now commence.”

In a separate statement for the Fine Gael party, a spokesperson notes Senator Martin Conway’s statement, apologies and his resignation of the party whip. The Fine Gael statement says that the matter “is now subject to a party disciplinary process”.

