Secret files reveal UHL ED fire risk

Serious questions have been raised by fire officers about the difficulty evacuating patients and staff safely in a short period of time from a chronically overcrowded Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) if a fire broke out in the hospital.

The fire risk posed to patients and staff during periods of chronic congestion have been revealed for the first time in secret files, which have been released against the wishes of a local authority.

Describing the evidence outlined in the documents obtained by The Clare Champion as “shocking”, MEP Michael McNamara recalled the harrowing account of Carol Johnston, Shannon, who was told her daughter, Aoife (16) was in the best possible place for treatment, but it subsequently transpired she wasn’t and paid the ultimate worst price by losing her life in December 2022.

