Second Round Hurling Draws Completed

August 5, 2019 2,630 Views

THE Clare Senior and Intermediate hurling Round Two draws were completed this evening and read as follows:

Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Winners Group:

Ballyea v Sixmilebridge

Cratloe v Inagh-Kilnamona

Éire Óg v Clonlara

Feakle v Crusheen

 

Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Losers Group:

O’Callaghan’s Mills v Newmarket-on-Fergus

Clarecastle v Clooney-Quin

Whitegate v Kilmaley

Tulla v Wolfe Tones

 

Clare Intermediate Round Two Winners Group:

Tubber v Corofin

Scariff v Parteen

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Broadford

Smith O’Brien’s v Inagh-Kilnamona

 

Clare Intermediate Round Two Losers Group:

Sixmilebridge v Newmarket-on-Fergus

Cratloe v Clarecastle

Killanena v Éire Óg

Bodyke v Ruan

All games will be played on the weekend of August 17-18.

