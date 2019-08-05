Second Round Hurling Draws Completed

THE Clare Senior and Intermediate hurling Round Two draws were completed this evening and read as follows:
Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Winners Group:
Ballyea v Sixmilebridge
Cratloe v Inagh-Kilnamona
Éire Óg v Clonlara
Feakle v Crusheen
Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Losers Group:
O’Callaghan’s Mills v Newmarket-on-Fergus
Clarecastle v Clooney-Quin
Whitegate v Kilmaley
Tulla v Wolfe Tones
Clare Intermediate Round Two Winners Group:
Tubber v Corofin
Scariff v Parteen
St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Broadford
Smith O’Brien’s v Inagh-Kilnamona
Clare Intermediate Round Two Losers Group:
Sixmilebridge v Newmarket-on-Fergus
Cratloe v Clarecastle
Killanena v Éire Óg
Bodyke v Ruan
All games will be played on the weekend of August 17-18.