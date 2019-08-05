Second Round Hurling Draws Completed

THE Clare Senior and Intermediate hurling Round Two draws were completed this evening and read as follows:

Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Winners Group:

Ballyea v Sixmilebridge

Cratloe v Inagh-Kilnamona

Éire Óg v Clonlara

Feakle v Crusheen

Clare Senior Hurling Round Two Losers Group:

O’Callaghan’s Mills v Newmarket-on-Fergus

Clarecastle v Clooney-Quin

Whitegate v Kilmaley

Tulla v Wolfe Tones

Clare Intermediate Round Two Winners Group:

Tubber v Corofin

Scariff v Parteen

St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield v Broadford

Smith O’Brien’s v Inagh-Kilnamona

Clare Intermediate Round Two Losers Group:

Sixmilebridge v Newmarket-on-Fergus

Cratloe v Clarecastle

Killanena v Éire Óg

Bodyke v Ruan

All games will be played on the weekend of August 17-18.