Second arrest made in Aidan Kelly murder

September 12, 2019 498 Views

Gardaí have confirmed that they have arrested a second man in connection with the investigation into the murder of Aidan Kelly of Moyross, at Blackwater, Ardnacrusha, County Clare in 2006.

A garda spokesman said they arrested a male in his 60s on Wednesday and following a period of detention at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick he was released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Prosecutions.

Meanwhile a man in his 30s who had been arrested earlier this week continues to be detained this Thursday at Henry Street Garda Station in connection with the same investigation.

Aidan Kelly was killed on May 10, 2006 at Blackwater and up until Tuesday September 10, no arrests had been made into his murder. The Limerick man had been shot a number of times on the night of May 10 and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

On Tuesday of this week a man in his 30s was arrested and continues to be detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí investigating this incident are appealing to anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

 

